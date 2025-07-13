Former New South Wales and Kangaroos star Braith Anasta has declared Hull KR boss Willie Peters is ‘ready to coach in the NRL’, and thrown his name into the hat for the Gold Coast Titans vacancy next season.

The Titans are set to begin their hunt for a new boss ahead of the 2026 season, with reports suggesting current head coach Des Hasler is looking to retire at the end of the campaign.

Links with a possible return down under are nothing new for the Robins’ boss, who has quickly become a household name in Super League after taking Hull KR to three finals in three years and winning this season’s Challenge Cup final, however this is the first time a club has been named as a possible destination for him.

‘I would certainly think Willie would be ready for that job’

“I really do believe Willie (Peters) is ready to coach in the NRL,” Anasta told Code Sports.

“Just watching what he has done with Hull KR is extraordinary.

“If the Titans job became available, I would certainly think Willie would be ready for that job.

With Hasler set to leave the Titans at the end of the current season, mixed with their position on the ladder as well, it presents a new opportunity for the club to have a complete rebuild, and Anasta feels his experience with the Robins makes him the prime man to lead a project like this.

“When you look at Hull KR, they were in a similar position to the Titans. He has taken a struggling, low-profile club in need of a freshen up and turned them into a winning club.

“The Titans are the type of club that would appeal to Willie, but we’ve had no talks with any NRL club at this stage.

“If a job comes up in the NRL, he will certainly be open to coming home to Australia.

“His work ethic, desire and drive is next level. He is a winner. Now that he has transformed Hull KR into a successful team, he can succeed at any club.

“I have had many types of coaches during my career and Willie is cut out for it, he will be amazing wherever he ends up.”

Peters isn’t the only man in the mix for the Gold Coast posting, with NRL great Cameron Smith also reportedly of interest to Titans’ bigwigs. The former Melbourne Storm man is also touted as a possible option to lead the Kangaroos into the Ashes tour later this year.

