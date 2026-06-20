Hull KR boss Willie Peters admits their experience against Leeds Rhinos in Las Vegas has already been mentioned as motivational fuel ahead of the pair’s mammoth clash next weekend.

At the start of March, Rovers’ Super League title defence took a huge early blow as they were humiliated by Leeds in Sin City.

The Rhinos were 58-6 winners over in the States, with Fijian winger Maika Sivo announcing himself to Super League with a four-try haul.

A little over three months on, Leeds and Rovers are gearing up for the reverse fixture at Headingley, which comes on Friday night.

And while Peters insists the time to talk about Vegas has been and gone, he admits March’s defeat still leaves a sour enough taste in the mouth to have been mentioned already inside the KR camp.

‘It might have already been mentioned!’

Currently sat third on the Super League ladder, the Robins will make the journey to Headingley on the back of a 22-8 home win over Leigh Leopards.

Leeds top the Super League table after 15 rounds, and are four competition points better off than KR having won 34-6 at second-placed Warrington Wolves on Thursday night, with that a statement result.

Speaking after the win over Leigh, Rovers head coach Peters said: “It (the result against Leeds in Vegas) might have already been mentioned!

“In Vegas, we weren’t proud of that performance at all.

“That was played a while back now… we’ve said what needed to be said about Vegas and we’ve looked at a three-game block here, this is the last game of that.

“This game is important, it’s not about Vegas any more.

“We hurt from Vegas, no doubt, it was a long flight home. We reviewed it, but we’ll leave it there.”

Despite being four points worse off than Leeds, KR have a game in hand on the Rhinos to come in August at home against Warrington, dating back to their involvement in the World Club Challenge back in February.

Accordingly, if they could get one over Leeds at Headingley, last season’s treble winners would be just two competition points behind the Rhinos with that game in hand still in tow.

Eight-time Super League champions Leeds have not lifted the League Leaders’ Shield since their treble-winning 2015 campaign.