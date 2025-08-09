Hull KR coach Willie Peters watched his side comfortably defeat Castleford Tigers – but warned that level of performance will not be enough to beat reigning champions Wigan next week.

The Robins re-established their four-point lead at the Super League summit with an ultimately straightforward 36-6 win against a Castleford side whose season is over.

Rovers led 16-6 at half-time before scoring 20 unanswered points to run out comfortable winners, but it was clear they were some way below their best.

And Peters stressed that his side will have to be much, much better if they are to go to Wigan and win in a game that could decide the fate of this year’s League Leader’s Shield.

He said: “I don’t think that performance beats Wigan next week.

“We’ve got the best next week, they’re the benchmark and they have been for a few years now. We always look at game by game and our next game is now Wigan which is really exciting.”

Peters also admitted it was important for the Robins to honour club legend Roger Millward on a day when the club clinched the Roger Millward Trophy again.

He said: “It was important to us because Roger is a legend at this club, the biggest legend of our club. We wanted to serve him well.”

And Peters revealed that Rovers look to have come through the game unscathed injury-wise, despite a nervy moment for Mikey Lewis in the first half when he went down after a tackle from Jeremiah Simbiken, and Jez Litten coming off late on with a groin problem.

On Lewis, he smiled: “It’s all for the theartre, the TV. entertainment business.”

And on the overall injury situation, Peters said: “I’ll have a look now but we’re overall not too bad. Jez came off as a bit of a groin issue but nothing to worry about. Overall I think we’re okay.”