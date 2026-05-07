Willie Peters issues fresh Arthur Mourgue update as key duo set to return

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed Arthur Mourgue is back in contention for their crucial semi-final clash with Warrington Wolves, amid speculation he is set for a comeback.

The full-back has been out of action since the Robins’ World Club Challenge victory over Brisbane Broncos through a pec injury, and was initially understood to be in line to return for their round 11 clash against Leigh Leopards next weekend.

‘He’s certainly in contention’

However, Peters previously hinted last week that he could be in the mix for selection this weekend, and he has now doubled down on it, suggesting that the Frenchman could be involved in some capacity at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium.

“He’s certainly in contention,” said the KR boss. “He trained with the squad today, but we need to look at him at the back end of the week and decide what we do.

“He looked sharp, but it’s working out if we keep him until next week – which was the plan, that was his return date – or we play him this week.”

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Talk over a return for the Frenchman also comes after Wire head coach Sam Burgess admitted he thought he would be involved in some capacity this weekend.

“I’ve been told he (Mourgue) is playing,” Burgess told All Out Rugby League earlier this week.

“Whether they start him or not, I’m not sure. We’ll take a look at him as we do. He’s a great player, but I think Jack Broadbent has been equally as good, and he’s been in some good form.

“There’s a tough decision to make there, but we’ll be ready either way.”

‘We’ve got a good squad at the moment’

Mourgue isn’t the only player in line to make a return to the squad this weekend, either, with Sauaso Sue and Dean Hadley also in contention after missing their 50-6 win over Castleford Tigers last time out.

“Yeah, he’ll be fine,” Peters said of Sue.

Of Hadley, he added: “He trained, and he’ll be fine.”

Elsewhere, Hull KR will likely have their full-strength team available, with the defending Challenge Cup holders suffering no fresh injuries in that aforementioned win against the Fords.

“Everyone seems ok,” the head coach continued. “We’ve got a good squad at the moment.

“This time of the year, they’ll always carry something, but everyone seems ok.”

The Robins will name their extended squad later this week, ahead of Sunday’s meeting in South Yorkshire.

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST