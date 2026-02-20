Hull KR coach Willie Peters has declared himself interested in possibly becoming the first head coach of the Papua New Guinea franchise that will enter the NRL in 2028.

Peters completed the full set of silverware with the Robins on Thursday evening after guiding the Super League champions to a thrilling victory over NRL premiers Brisbane Broncos.

He has been dubbed rugby league’s next big NRL coach in-waiting for a prolonged period, with the Rovers’ victory over the Broncos likely to make those claims even louder.

And Peters has now publicly admitted for the first time that there is a role which has appeal to him: the challenge of building the Chiefs from the ground up ahead of their impending entry into the NRL.

“The short answer is I would be interested in that conversation,” he told Australian media.

“It’s a unique opportunity because it is a team where you can create culture and a DNA of that club for many, many years.

“Setting up the culture of PNG would excite me. Connection and care are the two values that I hold really closely to any team that I coach and it’s what I value.

“Living away from home, you will basically need to be a family in PNG and create a family environment. That’s something I believe I have done well here at Hull KR.”

Peters insisted he is ‘ready to go’ when it comes to coaching in the NRL and that, as stated previously, he would never rule out an opportunity to coach at the highest level in his native Australia.

“I believe I’m ready to go,” he said. “The only way you can show that is by getting an opportunity in the NRL and proving yourself. I’ve always been that type of person that lets my actions do the talking.

“My family and I have really enjoyed being over here, but if the opportunity arises, I’ll certainly look at the NRL.

“It would be great to be able to prove myself back in the NRL at some stage.”

