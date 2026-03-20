Hull KR coach Willie Peters has become embroiled in a tug of war over his services from multiple parties – as new reports suggest he is the frontrunner to be the next England boss.

Peters has made no secret of his desire to potentially succeed Shaun Wane and lead the national team in this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup.

However, interest is building from elsewhere in the man who has masterminded Hull KR’s rise to the top of the sport – which could lead to complications over him landing the England job.

Code Sports have reported that Peters has had an informal approach from Papua New Guinea Chiefs officials about potentially becoming their first head coach when they enter the NRL in the 2028 season.

But two NRL teams are also interested in Peters – with Manly Sea Eagles and North Queensland Cowboys looking increasingly likely to make a change at some stage this season in their head coach. Anthony Seibold was considered to be under the most pressure, but he is safe: for now.

But the RFL are keen to pursue talks with Peters – with that process likely to accelerate as early as next week should Nigel Wood’s permanent appointment at the governing body be ratified. That would then enable them to press on with their medium and long-term plans under the Wood regime.

And Peters is a coach right at the top of the list, though a fresh report Down Under has suggested St Helens coach Paul Rowley is another that is now under consideration.

But there is no doubting that if the RFL can get a deal done, Peters is rapidly shaping up and firming up as the preferred candidate for the England job.

Peters said of the role: “I’d be keen to have discussions if and when that arose. It’d be a privilege to coach England, that’s for sure.

“It’s a job that many, many people would be interested in and whoever coaches England will have a squad that competes very hard.”