Hull KR boss Willie Peters says it’s ‘a huge honour’ to have been appointed as one of Australia’s assistant coaches for the upcoming Ashes Series against England.

Sydney-born Peters has been at the helm of the Robins since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, and has already led them to both the Challenge Cup and the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Saturday evening will see him lead KR out for a second successive year at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final, with Wigan Warriors standing in their way of a historic treble.

Regardless of the outcome at the Theatre of Dreams, the Australian will have the Ashes to look forward to, with the Kangaroos and England squaring off in a three-Test series this autumn.

Willie Peters’ first words as Australia appointment for Ashes confirmed

Peters will assist Australia head coach Kevin Walters, who himself has only recently been appointed and put in charge solely for this Ashes Series.

The 46-year-old spent six years working as an assistant in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles before taking the helm at Craven Park.

As his appointment was confirmed, Peters said: “It’s a huge honour to be working with the Kangaroos for the upcoming Ashes.

“There’s so much history between Australia and England, and it’s great to see they’ve brought the Ashes back.

“I’m really proud to be involved and supporting head coach Kevin Walters. I’m looking forward to linking up with the side and preparing for the Ashes.

“For now, the main focus is this Saturday’s Grand Final with Hull KR and putting everything into this week.”

The Ashes Series begins at Wembley on October 25, with further clashes between Shaun Wane’s England and Walters’ Australia at both the Hill Dickinson Stadium on November 1 and Headingley on November 8.

This marks the first Ashes Series in 22 years, with the event having not featured on rugby league’s international calendar since 2003, when Peters was nearing the end of his career Down Under with Souths.