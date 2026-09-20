Departing boss Willie Peters thanked Hull KR’s squad for helping him to achieve his dream of becoming a head coach in the NRL in an emotional team talk following their play-off exit.

Saturday evening saw KR’s 2026 campaign come to an end as they fell at the first hurdle in the play-offs, losing their eliminator tie away at Warrington Wolves 35-12.

In turn, it also brought an end to Peters’ four-season tenure of the Robins, with the Australian’s duties as head coach now completed.

This autumn, he will jet off to Papua New Guinea as he becomes the first-ever head coach of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs.

‘I’m not in a position to go and coach in the NRL if it’s not for this playing group doing what they’ve done’

Sydney native Peters had never led a side at first-grade level prior to landing the Hull KR job ahead of the 2023 campaign.

His tenure in East Hull has produced Rovers’ most successful period ever, culminating in last year’s treble-winning season as they scooped the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield before beating Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final.

Post-match at Warrington, the 47-year-old said: “I thanked them and told them how proud I was.

“One of my personal goals was always to coach in Super League, I absolutely love it over here, I played over here and wanted to coach.

“I also wanted to coach in the NRL, that was always a goal. But I’m not in a position to go and coach in the NRL if it’s not for this playing group doing what they’ve done.”

Peters inspired his side to victory in the World Club Challenge back in February, beating NRL kings Brisbane Broncos at the MKM Stadium.

He will forever be remembered as an icon at Craven Park, and continued: “It doesn’t happen without the support that I’ve had from the board, either, and most importantly, not without the support from my family.

“It’s a club full of great people, I’ve said that for a long time now. Success comes off the back of having great people.”

‘My family and I have had the best four years of our life’

Peters’ playing career saw him represent English outfits Gateshead Thunder, Wigan and Widnes Vikings.

Having made a success of his role at KR, he assisted Australia in last autumn’s 3-0 Ashes series whitewash over England, and was set to land the job of England head coach for the upcoming World Cup before being appointed by the Chiefs.

As he prepares to spend next year gearing up for the Chiefs’ NRL entry in 2028, Peters reflected on his time at KR, saying: “I’ve been really proud to be the head coach of this club.

“My family and I have had the best four years of our life, some incredible times that have brought us closer as a family.

“I’ve said before that there’s a lot of love in this club, it’s a special club and we’ve had memories that will last a lifetime.

“We’ve created some friends that have become family now, it’s everything we wanted to achieve and more.”