Hull KR coach Willie Peters watched his succumb to arguably their worst defeat of the season before branding them ‘absolutely terrible’ in their loss at Wakefield Trinity.

The League Leader’s Shield is still, in all probability, heading to east Hull despite the Robins succumbing to a 28-12 defeat against Wakefield on Saturday evening.

However, many expected Rovers to finish the job in style at the DIY Kitchens Stadium: but they will now have to get a result in their final match of the season against Warrington Wolves on Thursday evening at home.

Trailing 26-0 at half-time, Peters pulled no punches about his verdict of his side.

“We’re going to have to look at it,” he said.

“The first half was terrible. Absolutely terrible. I don’t know what to say about it really. The second half, it’s easier to be able to go out and play a little bit more when you’re down by 26, but we didn’t want to do that because our attack weren’t asking any questions.

“We weren’t winning field position, they beat us in every area. It wasn’t as if we didn’t know that Wakefield team was going to turn up. We need to have a good look at ourselves that’s for sure.”

When asked what he felt was wrong with his side’s performance, Peters again did not hold back on what he saw from his side.

He insisted: “Everything. I thought overall it just wasn’t us, well it was us because that’s what we dished up, so I need to have a good look at everything, that’s for sure.

“We’ve got a short turnaround, but it was everything, we just lacked any intent and want in every area and we had a lot to play for.”

The result means Wakefield are now heavy favourites to claim a play-off place, with victory against Salford in the final round enough to clinch a top six spot in their first season back in Super League.