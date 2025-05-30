Hull KR coach Willie Peters has revealed the Robins have come through Friday night’s win over St Helens without any serious injury concerns.

The Robins warmed up for next weekend’s meeting with Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup final with a commanding and convincing 34-4 win over St Helens.

That extended their brilliant start to the season to 12 wins from their first 13 league games: the best in almost 60 years for Rovers.

There were worries about a couple of players in Peters’ squad after James Batchelor came off at half-time and didn’t return, and Mikey Lewis appeared to be struggling with an injury in the latter stages.

But Peters delivered a positive prognosis, saying: “There’s a few niggles there. There’s one we brought off in Batch and a couple we brought off but they’ll be okay.

“Mikey got a little cork and when they go down like that you’re a bit worried, but it’s just a cork.”

Peters also admitted he was thrilled with how his side navigated the tricky period in between the semi-final win over Catalans and the Wembley showdown with Warrington.

He said: “It won’t (matter0 next week if we don’t perform well but we’ll enjoy tonight because it was a really good performance. Knowing that Wembley is coming up is tough but we’ve had three solid performances.”

Rovers even had the luxury of deliberately playing with 12 men in the final stages when captain Elliot Minchella came off and wasn’t replaced.

Peters explained the decision was deliberate on his behalf, saying: “There was one sub to go but we had to be smart. With all due respect we’d won the game by then and we wanted to bring Mini off. Jez had two stints and we didn’t want to push it to three so that was the reason behind it.”

