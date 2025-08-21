Hull KR coach Willie Peters admits the Robins are ‘fearing the worst’ over a knee injury to Sauaso Sue – with the forward set for scans to determine the severity of the problem.

Sue needed assistance to leave the field inside the opening five minutes after a heavy collision in a tackle with a Leeds Rhinos defender during their loss at AMT Headingley.

Sue did not return all evening and was spotted in a knee brace in the second half, sat on the sidelines. And Peters admitted the early prognosis does not look good – with scans set to clarify just how long the forward will be missing for.

He said: “We’ve got to wait and see because it doesn’t sound good. We’re fearing the worst but hoping it’s going to be better because he adds so much to our team and we missed him tonight when he went off.”

With Whitbread also going off inside the opening quarter, it left Rovers without two of their middles. Peters also admitted the forward will have to be checked in the coming days like Sue.

He said: “Jai went off as well, the two front-rowers that play large part of that game. I don’t think we had control of that game at all tonight.

“I need to find out a bit more from our medical team (about Whitbread). Initially it sounded worse than what it was so we’ll find out what it was.”

When reviewing the game, Peters said: “It wasn’t a good performance or result. I thought we didn’t start the game well or how we planned to. Credit to Leeds, they were very good.

“They had some young middles against us who stood up and taught us some areas of the game that we usually value that we didn’t tonight. They had more aggression and intent in defence. They strolled through our line way too easy. They found the back-field way too easy tonight.”