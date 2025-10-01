Willie Peters’ defiant ‘pressure’ claim ahead of St Helens semi-final showdown

Hull KR boss Willie Peters insists his side have the energy levels and nerve required to get the job done in this weekend’s semi-final clash against St Helens, regardless of any outside noise.

The Robins have already clinched both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield this term, bringing an end to their 40-year wait for a major honour in the process.

Now, the task at hand is to try and seal a first-ever Super League title: which they are potentially just 160 minutes from doing.

But in order to return to Old Trafford for the second year on the spin, they’ll first have to get past Saints, who travel to Craven Park in the semi-finals on Saturday night.

KR limped over the line in their pursuit of the League Leaders’ Shield, leaving it until the final ‘regular’ round of the campaign to clinch a piece of silverware which only ever seemed to be heading one way for the vast majority of the season.

But having seen, and heard, plenty of questions over his team’s ability to get the job done and clinch a historic treble this term in recent weeks, head coach Peters remains highly confident.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the Australian explained: “We were only in a couple of days last week, but it was a good time to reset and they’ve got plenty of energy now coming into this week.

“You still need to work because if you don’t do enough and you go into a big semi-final, you’re not going to be conditioned for it.

“It’s a matter of finding that balance, and we feel we’ve got it right.

“In the last two years, both teams have gone through to the Grand Final that have had the week off (during the play-off eliminators), but there’s no guarantee and you’ve got to earn the right.”

The Robins overcame Warrington Wolves at Craven Park at this stage last year to book a first-ever trip to Old Trafford before being edged out by Wigan Warriors at the Theatre of Dreams.

If they’re successful against Saints on Saturday night, it’ll be either Wigan or Leigh Leopards – who beat KR in the 2023 Challenge Cup final – that they face this time around.

Peters added: “We’ve been in this position many times this year, we’ve shown we can handle that (pressure).

“It doesn’t change for us, the way we want to play is no different to how we’ve approached Challenge Cup games.

“You don’t talk too much about the fact that if you lose, you’re out, because we’ve got a game plan. The way you approach this game is pretty similar to a lot of other games.

“You talk about pressure, any semi-final is going to have pressure on it, no matter who’s playing in it or whoever’s favourite.”