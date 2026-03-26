Willie Peters’ time at Hull KR appears to be coming to an end, with the head coach emerging as the PNG Chiefs’ number one target, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Peters, who has overseen a remarkable renaissance during his time at Craven Park, is understood to have informed officials and players at Rovers of developments, with the club now bracing for his departure at the end of the season.

Love Rugby League believes Peters has not signed a deal with the Chiefs at this point, but there is now a growing expectation that this season will be his last with the club, with the Chiefs’ next head coach to spend 2027 planning for the club’s NRL introduction a year later.

The Australian’s accomplishments at Craven Park will see him go down as one of the all-time greats after a remarkable four-year spell. After ending the club’s 40-year wait for silverware by winning the Challenge Cup last year, Rovers then took things to the next level by completing the quadruple, securing the League Leaders’ Shield before winning the Super League Grand Final and World Club Challenge for the first time in the club’s history.

Peters boasts the best win percentage of any coach in the club’s 144-year history, he is the fastest coach to reach 50 wins in charge of the club and has two Super League head coach of the year awards to his name too.

While the Chiefs won’t enter the competition next season, Peters will devote the 2027 campaign to helping build a squad ready to compete in the NRL ahead of their introduction the season after, on the proviso that a deal is signed.

As for Rovers, it leaves them on the lookout for a new head coach moving into next year. It’s understood that while Rovers would be disappointed to lose Peters, they are grateful that, if the deal is completed in the coming days, they will have plenty of time to go through the process of finding a replacement for 2027.

For now, Peters’ focus will be on ending his time with Hull KR on a high, starting with their clash against St Helens on Friday.