Willie Peters says Super League can be a better place for sticking with the Captain’s Challenge: but it can only stay if the process is sped up and improved.

Australian head coach Peters’ Hull KR side were narrowly beaten 26-24 at Wakefield Trinity last weekend in a pulsating encounter.

An entertaining affair at Belle Vue though was saturated by significant delays involving the video referee and Captain’s Challenges, with the game running for over two hours in its entirety.

The length of Saturday afternoon’s clash meant it overlapped with the early stages of Wigan Warriors’ historic game against Catalans Dragons in Paris.

And post-match at Belle Vue, Trinity boss Daryl Powell insisted the Captain’s Challenge needs to be removed entirely.

‘At the moment, I do like it… the amount of time being spent on it is way too long, there’s no doubt about that’

Powell is far from the first Super League coach to criticise the system, which the British game adopted ahead of the 2025 campaign having seen success Down Under.

But Rovers head coach Peters is not quite anti-Captain’s Challenge just yet, as he detailed in his pre-match press conference this week ahead of their clash at home against York Knights.

The Australian said: “At the moment, I do like it. There are a lot of calls in certain games at the moment where if a decision wasn’t challenged, it’d stand and you’re looking at thinking, ‘how?’

“There’s certainly a place for it, but there are a few things to it.

“The amount of time being spent on it is way too long, there’s no doubt about that.

“The angles we have here, there’s not a great deal, which then means there’s a lot of inconclusive decisions made. It’d be an interesting statistic to see how heavy the inconclusive decisions are here compared to the NRL.

“It’s a good argument to have, we want to replicate what they’ve got over there, but is it the right thing if you don’t have the resources to be able to look at all angles and get a better decision?

“It’s there now, and I’m okay for it to be there, we support that.

“But we need to have quicker decisions, we need the game flowing more.”

‘We need to speed up the decision-making process, and if we don’t have the resources to be able to do that, then a decision has got to be made’

Peters will not be here to see whether Super League is able to improve the process of the Captain’s Challenge come the end of this season, as he prepares to jet off to the NRL and take charge of new franchise PNG Chiefs.

Nonetheless, he made his feelings clear when asked about the current Super League process, which supporters and coaches alike have all aired their frustrations over frequently.

He continued: “There are a few factors around it… we’re in the entertainment business, so we need to make sure that we’re entertaining with players doing their thing rather than watching the screen.

“It takes the fatigue element out of the game, and there’s been calls around speeding games up, so it’s finding that balance.

“The longer you rest players, stop-start means more injuries happen.

“In short, we need to speed up the decision-making process, and if we don’t have the resources to be able to do that, then a decision has got to be made on whether to have it or not.

“I don’t know whether you put a timer on it or not, but whatever it is, it just needs to be sped up.

“It’s got its pros and cons. If they decide at the end of the year we’re not getting any more angles, then a decision needs to be made.”

‘It needs cleaning up and speeding up, maybe a shot clock type-thing. It’s getting messy, and probably needs looking at’

Any challenge of a referee’s decision, in the laws of the game, has to be made by a team’s captain within ten seconds/.

Whenever he’s on the field, it’s Robins skipper Elliot Minchella who takes on that role, and he said: “I’ve probably got mixed emotions on it.

“The Captain’s Challenge is great when it’s on your side, but I sympathise with Daryl at the weekend… I can see why they got frustrated with their challenges.

“For me, I had one where I won and we got that one. It depends which side of the fence you sit on… if you get the challenge, you’re probably in favour of it in that game, and if you don’t, I understand the frustration.”

Though seeing both sides of the argument, England international Minchella is in agreement that the whole system of the Captain’s Challenge needs to be improved.

He added: “I think the thing that needs addressing is the time it takes to make these decisions.

“It’s fair to say they do last a bit too long, and it can kill the game – atmosphere, momentum etc.

“We’ve been on the end of some and you don’t agree, and then on the end of some and you do agree. It’s obviously an area that needs looking at in the game.

“It needs cleaning up and speeding up, maybe a shot clock type-thing. It’s getting messy, and probably needs looking at.”