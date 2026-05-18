Willie Peters has confirmed he will not be involved in the Rugby League World Cup in any coaching capacity this autumn as he instead shifts his focus onto the PNG Chiefs job.

Hull KR head coach Peters will depart Craven Park come the end of the 2026 campaign as he becomes the inaugural man at the helm of the NRL’s newest franchise.

The Chiefs don’t enter the NRL until the start of 2028, but the Australian had already confirmed he’d spend 2027 dedicated to preparing his side – and the franchise itself – for that entry.

But those preparations will begin a few months earlier now, with confirmation he will not be a Kangaroos assistant this autumn.

Willie Peters makes decision on Australia role ahead of World Cup with NRL move nearing

Last autumn, Peters formed part of Kevin Walters’ backroom team as Australia beat England 3-0 in the Ashes Series.

Walters has now landed the Kangaroos head coach role again for the upcoming World Cup, but he will have to fill a hole left by Peters.

Speaking after KR’s win at Leigh Leopards last weekend, Peters explained: “I’ve got the PNG Chiefs role, so I want to focus on that.

“This is everything, what I’m doing (at Hull KR) now, but we (family) will be heading back after the season and I want to go spend some time in PNG.

“I’ll watch PNG play at the end of the season.

“I’m really happy for Kevvy (Kevin Walters), I loved working with him and I learned a lot from the staff and players.”

Robins boss Peters had been the frontrunner to replace Shaun Wane as England’s head coach until landing the Chiefs gig. Ex-Leeds Rhinos chief Brian McDermott has now, of course, landed that role.

Peters continued: “Naturally, I’d have loved to have been involved in the World Cup with the Aussie side.

“I put my hand up initially to coach England, but once I got the PNG Chiefs role, it was too much (to take on an international job).

“I didn’t want to put myself forward because the person who’s going to get it (the Australia assistant and England head coach roles) needs to be all in, it needs to be their priority.

“The Australian team have got a really good coach and I’m sure they’ll do well.”