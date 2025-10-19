Willie Peters’ agent insists coach ‘definitely ready’ for NRL job as 3 potential destinations touted

Willie Peters’ agent insists the Hull KR head coach is ‘definitely ready’ to take on an NRL job, and has gone as far as naming three potential destinations Down Under for his client.

Sydney native Peters has been in charge of KR since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, with this his first-ever head coach role.

Having honed his craft in both the younger age grades Down Under and as an assistant in the NRL before heading for Craven Park, 2025 has seen him lead the Robins to a historic treble.

After sealing both the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield, the club’s first Super League title arrived last weekend via a Grand Final triumph over Wigan Warriors.

Peters’ achievements have already earned him plenty of recognition, named Super League Coach of the Year before being appointed as one of Kevin Walters’ assistants with the Kangaroos this autumn for their three-Test Ashes Series against England.

The 46-year-old has never been shy in sharing his NRL ambitions, but has never been drawn on when they may be fulfilled, but his agent believes it’ll be sooner rather than later.

Former Kangaroos and New South Wales star Braith Anasta is Peters’ agent, and has been more than happy to discuss his client’s NRL prospects publicly in the Southern Hemisphere.

Speaking on the ‘Triple M NRL’ show, Anasta said: “Willie’s done such a great job. Hull KR were at the bottom when he got there and they won their first trophy this year, but they won all three.

“He’s done such a fantastic job over there, I don’t think many guys could do what he’s done.

“Hull is a rugby league town (city), it’s like PNG, they just live and breathe it. He’s doubled their memberships, crowds are through the roof, and he’s definitely ready (for the NRL).

“We had a few approaches this year, but I said to him, ‘you don’t want to be that coach that just puts your hat in the ring for every job. You want to be the coach that is sought after, so go and win the treble, then the world’s your oyster’.

“If the right job came up here, after winning the Super League Grand Final, he’s ready.”

Peters’ affinity with South Sydney Rabbitohs is well known, and though they were mentioned by Anasta as a club his client would love to head up, it was three other NRL outfits that were touted.

He continued: “I think he (Peters) would do a great job anywhere that he coaches, but I think what holds him in good stead now is that I reckon he’ll have a few options within the next 12 months. That’s what we really wanted.

“He’s a Souths junior, that’s where his heart is, but they’ve got Wayne (Bennett) there at the moment.

“You look at all the jobs at the moment and all the clubs… the Cowboys are going to be under pressure, Manly are going to be under pressure, Benji (Marshall) probably starts the season under pressure at the Tigers.

“I’d like to think, and not that I’m hoping any of these teams fail or any of the coaches do, but I believe he (Peters) will have a number of opportunities.”