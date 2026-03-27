Willie Peters addresses Hull KR exit reports amid NRL links

Willie Peters suggested a statement regarding his future will be made in due course, with the Hull KR boss set to be unveiled as PNG Chiefs’ first-ever head coach.

As first reported by Love Rugby League, Peters is set to leave the Robins at the end of the season to take up a role with the new NRL club, who will enter the competition in 2028.

Peters has established himself as one of the best coaches in the world during a remarkable stint at Craven Park, with the Robins currently quadruple holders.

His future was inevitably addressed by Sky Sports during their pre-match coverage of Friday’s clash between Rovers and St Helens, though Peters refused to add further fuel to the fire.

“I respect and understand you asking the question,” Peters said on Sky Sports. “My focus is here and what we’re doing tonight, but the club, you know, it’s not for me to put statements out. The club will do that in time, but as I said, my whole focus is hopefully getting a win tonight.”

An announcement is expected as soon as Sunday, with Peters’ agent and NRL CEO Peter V’Landys already commenting on the speculation in the Australian media today, strongly suggesting the deal is now done.

For now, Peters’ focus is on the Robins, with the head coach to remain in the role until the end of the season before turning his focus to building the Chiefs’ squad.