Willie Peters addresses Australia links as come-and-get-me plea issued

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has downplayed reports linking him with a post in Kevin Walters’ Australia coaching staff for the Ashes, but admits he would be ‘honoured’ to be called in.

Reports emerged down under that the Australian-native was set to take up a role as an assistant coach under the newly appointed boss come October; however, it seems that is yet to come to pass.

‘It would be an honour to be involved in the Australian team’

There has been nothing official out of the Kangaroos camp regarding Peters’ possible involvement, but he is well thought of by coach Walters, particularly given his experience coaching in Super League.

“Willie Peters is having a great season at Hull KR, they’re breaking all sorts of records,” Walters said last month. “Their defence, I’ve noticed, is particularly strong and it’s very hard to break their line. I’m particularly impressed with his work.”

That has since led to reports that Peters has accepted a role within the coaching staff, but the Robins’ boss admitted that nothing has been set in stone just yet.

“Kevvie publicly said he would call me, which he did,” Peters said. “We chatted around the game over here and had a general conversation about footie and just life, but there’s been nothing at this stage.

“Would I like to? Yeah, I would. It would be an honour to be involved in the Australian team if there was an opportunity, but it was just general chat. I’m sure he’ll come back to me at the right time.

“There’s been nothing official. I know some stuff has been reported in the media, but there’s nothing finalised yet. If asked, I would like to be involved, and I made that clear when I was asked about that.”

The Hull KR boss isn’t the only Super League coach namechecked by Walters ahead of the Ashes, with former Brisbane Broncos assistant and now Hull FC coach John Cartwright and Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur also viewed as key allies for the Aussies.

Peters addresses Newcastle Knights rumours

A job within the Kangaroos coaching staff isn’t the only new post Peters has been linked with in the past month, with rumours emerging he has become a key target for the Newcastle Knights to replace the outgoing Adam O’Brien.

Peters has long been seen as a future head coach within the NRL, and has history with the Knights after serving as an assistant coach prior to taking the reins at Hull KR, meaning that it would certainly be a job of interest; however, he has since rejected the chance to interview for the position.

“I don’t want any distractions for the back end of the year with Hull KR and what we’re doing and where we’re going,” Peters disclosed.

“It’s my sole focus to prepare these players and work with the staff to make sure we give this back end of the year what it deserves, and that’s putting everything into it.

“I’m not going to tell the players that we need to be committed for the next six weeks if I’m interviewing for NRL jobs. You need to be 100 per cent committed to what you’re doing.

“I’m not going to interview, and I’m very comfortable to say that. My focus is on what we’re doing at the back end of the year, which is preparing these players to put ourselves in a position to get the treble. That would be an unbelievable achievement for the club.”

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Darren Lockyer explains why he wants to buy London Broncos in shock move

👉 Matt Peet only 4th and shock winner as Super League coach of year candidates ranked

👉 Hull KR ace makes permanent Championship switch

👉 Andy Burnham makes demand to Salford owners as fresh meetings planned to solve ‘limbo’

👉 Rugby League on TV: How to watch all 21 games including NRL finale and Super League Rivals Round