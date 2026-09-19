Hull KR boss Willie Peters believes their 2026 campaign unravelled following May’s Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan Warriors, with the Robins’ Super League title defence now over.

Last season’s treble-winners won the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos back in February, but come May, were thumped 40-10 by Wigan in the Challenge Cup final.

That humiliation at Wembley saw them officially lose the first of their three major honours from 2025.

Four months on, Wigan have won the League Leaders’ Shield – and KR’s Super League title defence ended on Saturday evening with a play-off eliminator defeat at Warrington Wolves.

‘Up until Wembley, I thought we were in a really strong position’

Rovers finished sixth in the regular Super League season and only crept into the play-offs.

Head coach Peters is taking charge of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs, so his Robins tenure also came to an abrupt end on Saturday evening as his side were beaten 35-12 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Post-match at the HJ, he admitted: “When you look at our season and break it down, it was a very, very demanding season.

“Up until Wembley, I thought we were in a really strong position.

“After the start we had towards the bottom of the table, I think we found a way to get back to third position on the ladder and found ourselves in a final at Wembley.

“We played Wigan (in the Challenge Cup final) and it was a performance we weren’t proud of at all.

“Then, we go to Wakefield the week after and we put ourselves in a position to win but lost that game at the end, near enough on the bell.

“There’s a lot of emotion attached to that, especially with everything we’ve done. It’s probably after that we just weren’t consistent.”

Nathan Cayless will replace Peters in the Craven Park dugout ahead of 2027.

He inherits a squad littered with 2025 treble winners, but one which now will need picking up following a disappointing end to 2026.

Peters added: “Discipline and certain parts of our game went away from being us.

“But as I said to the players then (in the dressing room), there’s a real identity about this team.

“It’s important they keep that.”