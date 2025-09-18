Hull KR coach Willie Peters insists the Robins will not be resting on their laurels after completing leg two of a possible treble on Thursday evening.

The Robins edged a nerve-shredding affair against Warrington Wolves to clinch a first League Leader’s Shield in the Super League era. They trailed 20-16 with 11 minutes remaining before tries for Arthur Mourgue and Tyrone May ensured Rovers would finish top going into the play-offs.

Having not won a trophy for 40 years, they have now won two inside four months – but Peters has stressed the one they really want is the one still not in their trophy cabinet: the Grand Final.

Peters said: “We’ve not been shy about saying we want to go after trophies. There’s been two trophies on offer and we’ve won two.. but there’s one to go.

“You’ve got to enjoy these times because they don’t come around too often. My owner has just told me it’s the first time in 140 years that a Hull team have won the double. We’re not getting carried away, because we want to go after the last one.”

Peters was also quick to pay tribute to Hull KR’s supporters on an historic night for the club.

He said: “These people never get anything easy around here and we want to replicate that. We want to replicate our community. People spoke about our performance last week because it wasn’t us. But tonight, we’ve gone really close but what I was happy about was it won’t always go your way, but you find a way.”

When asked how Rovers would use the 16-day break between games, Peters admitted: “We’ll get a mix of resetting. Some rest but also some work. We don’t want to go in two weeks’ time underdone. There’s work to be done. We’ll sit back and enjoy next week and the other teams go at it. We’re going to enjoy it but next week it’s game on after that.”