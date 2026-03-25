Premier League giants Chelsea’s new pre-match tradition has gained plenty of traction in recent weeks: and former rugby league man Willie Isa is understood to be the man behind it!

Ahead of their games over the last few weeks, Chelsea’s players have been huddling around the ball in the middle of the pitch.

The huddle is, of course, not uncommon in any sport: but doing it smack bang in the middle of the pitch as opposed to in your own half is.

Referee Paul Tierney was the man who stoked the fire and gave the new ritual virality as he got caught in the middle of the Blues’ players ahead of their 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

But a few weeks on from that incident, it’s unfolded that Isa, who joined the club last season in a backroom role following his rugby league retirement, is the inspiration for it.

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Former Wigan Warriors star Willie Isa inspires Chelsea’s bonkers new pre-match ritual

Auckland-born Isa, now 37, was appointed by Chelsea as their player support and development officer. As part of that role, he’s also believed to be a bit of a mentality coach, ensuring the Premier League stars are primed to shine at all times.

His time in the capital so far has seen success in the shape of two trophies – the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Former Samoa representative Isa began his career in the NRL with Penrith Panthers and also played at first-grade level Down Under for Melbourne Storm before moving into Super League with Castleford Tigers.

A stint at Widnes Vikings followed ahead of his arrival at Wigan ahead of the 2016 campaign, and he would go on to win a plethora of major honours with the Warriors.

Among them were the four clinched during the Cherry and Whites’ historic 2024 quadruple-winning campaign: winning the World Club Challenge, Challenge Cup and League Leaders’ Shield before victory in the Super League Grand Final against Hull KR.

Isa’s influence on the Chelsea dressing room is clear, with the pre-match huddle that’s been adopted believed to focus around togetherness and accountability.