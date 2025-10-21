Wakefield swoop to sign young back for 2026 following release from rivals Castleford

Wakefield Trinity have swooped to sign outside-back Will Tate for 2026 following his departure from rivals Castleford Tigers.

Scunthorpe-born Tate, who will turn 24 in December, spent two-and-a-half years at The Jungle having arrived from fellow Super League outfit Hull KR midway through the 2023 campaign.

His time as a Castleford player was largely blighted by injury, but the youngster managed to score eight tries in 15 senior appearances for the Tigers, including five in as many games this year.

The Fords opted not to renew his contract and allowed him to depart, but he has not had to leave West Yorkshire, with neighbours and rivals Wakefield providing him with a new home.

Having played union in his youth for Scunthorpe Rugby Club as well as league for community clubs Cottingham Tigers ARLFC and Skirlaugh ARLFC, Tate came through the City of Hull Academy.

During his time as a KR player, he also gained experience out on either loan or dual-registration with Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury Rams and Workington Town.

As his arrival at Belle Vue on a one-year deal was announced by Trinity, he said: “I’m really looking forward to joining Wakefield.

“Everything about the club feels and a club on this trajectory is very exciting to be part of.”

The 23-year-old is able to slot in at full-back as well as in the centres and out on the wing, and has 41 senior appearances on his CV to date. Scoring 16 tries across all competitions, 30 of his career games so far have come in Super League.

Tate also has international experience to his name, representing England at under-16s level on two occasions between 2017 and 2018.

Wakefield’s Director of Rugby, Ste Mills, added: “We are delighted to bring Will to Wakefield.

“He’s a player we have been monitoring during his time at Castleford, and with Neil (Tchamambe) going to London on a season-long loan, it’s a great opportunity for Will to showcase his talent and grow within our environment.”