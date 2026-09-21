Huddersfield have snapped up released Wakefield Trinity ace Will Tate, who has signed a two-year deal with the Giants from 2027.

Scunthorpe-born Tate has spent a sole season with play-off semi-finalists Wakefield, scoring seven tries in ten appearances in their colours across all competitions to date.

Earlier this season, Trinity head coach Daryl Powell admitted he would love to keep the outside-back around beyond 2026, but would allow him to depart to find more regular game time elsewhere.

And Huddersfield are the club who have landed his signature until the end of 2028.

‘I want to be part of something that’s growing and I want to grow with this team’

Cross-code junior Tate played union for Scunthorpe Rugby Club in the 15-a-side code as well as community league outfits Cottingham Tigers and Skirlaugh ARLFC before being picked up by the City of Hull Academy in 2017.

The England youth international made his first-team bow for Hull KR against Leeds Rhinos back in September 2020, and now has 51 professional career appearances on his CV.

Having agreed to join Huddersfield from 2027, he said: “I want to be part of something that’s growing and I want to grow with this team.

“I can see the improvements that have happened over the last few months and I’m excited to be a part of it.

“You can’t put a price on what a new training facility can do to a team. It’s a big part of why I wanted to come to the club.

“I’ve had a chat with George King, and he’s told me how good the boys are, so I’m really excited to get to Huddersfield and get started.”

Hull KR, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield are the only clubs Tate has been permanently contracted to so far, though during his time at Craven Park he also featured on loan/dual-registration for Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury Rams and Workington Town.

With 23 career tries to their new signing’s name, Huddersfield’s Director of Rugby Andy Kelly added: “Will fits the mantle that we’re trying to create.

“We’re trying to get a squad that has Super League experience and he’ll be an asset in everything he does at the club.

“He comes highly recommended and I’m confident that he’ll be liked by everyone for the player he is and how he commits himself to what he does.”