RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones admits ‘conversations’ with Sky Sports are taking place to determine how production of the extra Super League fixture each weekend as a consequence of going to 14 teams will look.

The fixtures for the 2026 season will be released on Thursday, with a 14-team competition for the first time in over a decade as a result of Bradford, York and Toulouse coming into the top flight.

That had led to reports earlier this year that Sky were concerned about the potential cost of an extra 27 games – one per round – they would need to produce as part of their current broadcast arrangement with Super League.

For what it is worth, Sky confirmed on Wednesday morning on social media that they were intending to broadcast all seven fixtures from the opening weekend.

And Jones admitted there are talks ongoing with the broadcaster to try and drill down what the consequences, if any, are of having seven games per round for Sky to show as opposed to six.

He said: “We’re working with Sky on it. It falls under the Sky contract but it’s an additional game so there’s ongoing conversations. In terms of the production of the game it will be under the Sky model with video referee functionality and things like that. It’ll look smilier to the other four non-picked games.”

Sky and Super League are entering into the final season of a three-year deal that guaranteed every single game of Super League would be available to view on one of the broadcaster’s platforms.

That deal looks likely to be honoured through to the end of next year even with seven games in each weekend as opposed to six.

RL Commercial are currently preparing to open a tender process for a new broadcast deal from the start of the 2027 season for Super League.