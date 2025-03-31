Will Pryce secures ‘multi-year’ Super League deal with immediate effect
Will Pryce is returning to Super League with immediate effect to sign a long-term deal with Hull FC.
Pryce has been granted a release from NRL side Newcastle Knights to join the Black and Whites on a deal believed to be until the end of the 2028 season.
Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that the playmaker was attracting interest from Super League sides in regards to a move back to the competition for 2026.
But Pryce is now set to come home as early as this week, after Newcastle confirmed he was released on compassionate grounds.
They said: “The nib Newcastle Knights have agreed to a request from Will Pryce, granting an immediate release on compassionate grounds, to allow him to return home to England for personal and professional reasons.
“Pryce has secured a multi-year contract in the Super League and the Knights did not want to stand in the way of this opportunity to return home to his family.
“The Newcastle Knights would like to thank Will for all his contributions over the past couple of seasons and both parties have agreed to ensuring all details remain private and confidential.”
Pryce has struggled to break into Newcastle’s side this season, and Hull have tabled a significant deal that would see him immediately return to Super League.
The former Huddersfield Giants star will be back in the country as early as this week and becomes the latest addition to Hull’s squad.
He will emulate his father, Leon, by becoming a Hull FC player. He featured for the Black and Whites towards the latter part of his career and was part of their squad that won the Challenge Cup.
And Pryce’s imminent arrival ends Hull’s hunt for a new half-back following Jordan Abdull’s exit at the start of this season.