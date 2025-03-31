Will Pryce is returning to Super League with immediate effect to sign a long-term deal with Hull FC.

Pryce has been granted a release from NRL side Newcastle Knights to join the Black and Whites on a deal believed to be until the end of the 2028 season.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that the playmaker was attracting interest from Super League sides in regards to a move back to the competition for 2026.

But Pryce is now set to come home as early as this week, after Newcastle confirmed he was released on compassionate grounds.

They said: “The nib Newcastle Knights have agreed to a request from Will Pryce, granting an immediate release on compassionate grounds, to allow him to return home to England for personal and professional reasons.

“Pryce has secured a multi-year contract in the Super League and the Knights did not want to stand in the way of this opportunity to return home to his family.