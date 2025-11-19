London Broncos tie stalwart forward down as 2026 squad continues to take shape

London have tied down long-serving captain Will Lovell, with the veteran back-rower penning a new deal with the Broncos for 2026.

Lovell is a union convert having played the 15-a-side code in his youth, including a stint in the youth ranks of Premiership outfit Northampton Saints, his hometown club.

His journey in league began with local side Northampton Demons, where he was picked up by London back in 2010, joining their academy setup.

Going on to make his first-team debut for the Broncos in 2012, he now has 198 appearances to his name in their colours – as well as 52 for London Skolars, which were all made between 2013 and 2016.

And come 2026, he will remain part of a rebuild in the capital under new head coach Jason Demetriou: with London set to be heavy favourites to dominate the Championship.

That comes following a takeover by a consortium which includes NRL icon Darren Lockyer.

London Broncos tie stalwart forward Will Lovell down as 2026 squad continues to take shape

With exactly 250 senior appearances to his name, the 32-year-old – who was a centre in the early stages of his career – has notched 34 tries.

23 of those have come in Broncos colours, including one against Batley Bulldogs earlier this year.

Lovell also grabbed a sole try during London’s most recent Super League campaign in 2024: with that coming against Castleford Tigers.

𝐇𝐞’𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬 📷

Club legend Will Lovell signs on part-time for 2026, continuing his incredible journey with the Broncos.

Leadership. Experience. Heart.

Will is London through and through.#WeAreLondon #RelentlessPursuit pic.twitter.com/tEjzQDHgii — London Broncos (@LondonBroncosRL) November 19, 2025

Having been their captain since 2020, the capital club announced the stalwart’s contract extension via social media as they posted on X (@LondonBroncosRL): “He’s back where he belongs 🐴

“Club legend Will Lovell signs on part-time for 2026, continuing his incredible journey with the Broncos.

“Leadership. Experience. Heart.

“Will is London through and through.”