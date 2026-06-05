Will Kennedy has turned down the chance to move to Super League next season, signing an extension with the Cronulla Sharks.

As exclusively revealed by Love Rugby League last month, Kennedy’s management had circulated his name out to clubs in Super League over a possible move next season, with him previously out of contract at the Sharks at the end of 2026.

But, he looks set to continue his stay in Cronulla for a further season, after penning a fresh one-year deal until the end of 2027.

Will Kennedy decides NRL future amid Super League interest

The full-back has spent the entirety of his career with the Sharks to date, making his debut back in 2017 and tallying 145 NRL appearances for them in the time since.

His form also saw him called into the Indigenous All Stars side in 2022.

Commenting on re-signing with the club, Kennedy said: “I’m very pleased to be staying here for another year. I started here in the SG Ball, I’ve come through the ranks, been lucky to play so many games and this club is a special part of me.

“I had a big preseason, my hard work and what I’ve put into the games has paid off, I’m happy with what the club has given me, and I want to repat them for that.”

“I want to keep playing consistent footy and the big goal is to win a comp. I want to do that for the club and the people and players here.”

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Sharks general manager of football, Darren Mooney, added: “Will is one of our most consistent performers week in, week out. He has been an integral part of our success over recent seasons, and we expect him to continue to play an important role for us moving forward.

“Will’s character, professionalism and dedication to our club is unwavering and we very pleased he has agreed to extend his time with us until at least the end of 2027.”

‘We want to keep him’

News of his re-signing also comes after Cronulla boss Craig Fitzgibbon admitted the club were keen to keep him around following a string of good performances in recent weeks.

“We’re trying to keep him,” he told members of the media last month. “We’re working on it.

“We’re talking to him at the moment; we’ve been doing that for some time, and it’s always a process.

“Our value’s not changed on Will. We want to keep him, whether we can remains to be seen, but we’re definitely working on it.”