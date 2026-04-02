Will Brough is expected to make his Super League debut for Leigh this weekend, and has received plenty of praise from Leopards boss Adrian Lam.

Teenager Brough, the son of Super League icon Danny, joined Leigh from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Still only 19 now, he had impressed in a pre-season clash with Warrington Wolves before suffering a serious shoulder injury in the same game.

Further injuries have followed, but having been the Leopards‘ unused 18th man in each of the last two weeks, he will likely be thrust in for his debut come Easter Saturday away at – coincidentally – Warrington.

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‘He’s a good lad and someone that’s very popular with the group… he can play, we’re excited’

Brough was in Wakefield’s youth system from the age of 13 having featured as a junior for community clubs Newsome Panthers and Emley Moor.

Moulded into a centre, he will slot in to replace one of the injured pair Tesi Niu and Jack Hughes, providing all goes to plan. That duo have both been sidelined following last weekend’s 21-20 Golden Point success over Toulouse Olympique.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Warrington, Leigh boss Lam explained: “When you look at (AJ) Towse, (Umyla) Hanley and (Keanan) Brand as injured outside-backs, we were hoping one (centre) would come from there.

“Will Brough, the son of Danny, hasn’t made his debut yet. He’ll come into the picture there.

“He’s probably the next one in now, and then we’ll see who else we can adjust to make sure that works for us.

“He’ll have to be ready. He’s had a couple of pre-seasons with us now and he’s certainly got a lot of ability.

“He’s a player I think will definitely get there, so whether he’s ready or not this weekend, if we get to Captain’s Run and he is the one (chosen to play) then he is ready!”

Brough played on loan for Midlands Hurricanes after recovering from his shoulder injury last year, and donned a Salford RLFC shirt earlier this year in the phoenix club’s opening Championship game against Oldham.

On the young gun, who will turn 20 in July, Lam continued: “We’ll give him all the support he can get. He’s a good lad and someone that’s very popular with the group as well, always smiling.

“There’s a rugby player in there that I’m looking forward to seeing at some point, whether it’s this weekend or in the future.

“He can play, we’re excited.”