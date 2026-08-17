Leigh Leopards youngster Will Brough has joined Championship outfit Goole on a season-long loan deal, and is set to feature in the Vikings’ final two games of the campaign.

Brough, the son of Super League legend Danny, joined Leigh from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2025 campaign.

A versatile back, Brough picked up a nasty shoulder dislocation in a pre-season outing against Warrington Wolves which had looked set to rule him out for the entirety of last season.

But after recovering in time to play the first few games of his professional career out on loan at Midlands Hurricanes at the back end of 2025, he has gone from strength to strength – and now has 12 senior appearances to his name.

The 20-year-old will hope to make that 14 over the next couple of weeks, with his latest loan at Goole running until the end of the season.

Leigh Leopards young gun Will Brough lands latest Championship loan move as Goole Vikings switch confirmed

Brough did not register a first-team appearance during his time at Wakefield, but made his Super League bow for Leigh earlier this season away against Warrington – starting in the centres at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Having donned a shirt at the back end of last season for Midlands, he has gone on to gain experience this term in the colours of both Salford and Halifax Panthers as well as playing that sole first-team game for parent club Leigh.

The Hull-born ace kicked 11 goals across six games in a Hurricanes shirt, and has since added to his career points tally with two tries and two goals for Fax.

His last Panthers appearance came midway through last month, a day before his 20th birthday, and Brough will now return to the Championship with Goole.

Able to play at full-back and in the halves as well as at centre, the youngster’s debut for the Vikings is expected to come this weekend as they host Swinton Lions.

Currently sat 14th on the Championship ladder, Scott Taylor’s side then round off their campaign on August 29 at home against high-flying Doncaster.

As is always the case with the loan system, parent club Leigh could recall Brough during his short stint at Goole should they see fit.