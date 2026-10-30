Will Brough will link up with NRL outfit Gold Coast Titans ahead of 2027 having secured a move Down Under following his departure from Leigh Leopards.

Utility back Brough, who is the son of Super League legend Danny, joined Leigh ahead of the 2025 campaign from Wakefield Trinity and spent two years at the Leopards’ Den.

The 20-year-old was the Leopards’ unused 18th man on a number of occasions, but only featured once in a competitive game at first-team level , with that sole appearance made earlier this year in Super League away against Warrington Wolves.

Towards the back end of 2026, Brough was released from what remained on his Leigh contract before playing one game for Goole Vikings.

Now, it’s been revealed he is bound for Australia having landed a move to the Titans.

Released Leigh ace Will Brough lands NRL switch as move Down Under to Gold Coast Titans confirmed

Able to play at full-back and in the halves as well as at centre, Brough’s switch Down Under was announced by management company Nova Sports via social media.

Their Instagram post reads: “Congratulations to William Brough on signing with the Gold Coast Titans!

“Bringing valuable Super League experience and a strong foundation from his time in the UK, William will be a great addition to the Titans programme.

“A significant commitment and sacrifice in relocating from the UK to Australia, embracing a new environment and taking the next step in his development. An opportunity that reflects his ambition, determination and willingness to challenge himself.

“Excited to see William embrace this next chapter and make the most of the opportunities ahead.”

Brough has 13 appearances at senior level in the British game on his CV, with one apiece for Leigh and Goole added to games played on loan and/or dual-registration for Midlands Hurricanes, Halifax Panthers and Salford RLFC.

The Hull-born ace scored two tries for Fax as well as one in that sole appearance for Goole, which came against Swinton Lions.

In addition to his three tries, he has also kicked 13 goals to date, with a professional career points tally of 38.