Wigan Warriors young gun Tom Ratchford will join League 1 outfit Swinton Lions on a permanent deal ahead of 2026, with his exit from The Brick Community Stadium confirmed.

Ratchford first signed for hometown club Wigan back in 2021, joining at scholarship level.

He has since gone on to don a shirt the Cherry and Whites at both academy and reserves levels, with honours earned on the international front for England Academy and at representative level for Lancashire Academy in Origin.

The Wigan St Judes junior has not registered a first-team appearance, but has now been snapped up by Swinton.

Wigan Warriors youngster seals permanent League 1 switch for 2026 as versatility lauded

With their campaign having concluded last month, the Lions – who finished third in League 1 – have already announced a plethora of retentions as well as a couple of new additions for 2026.

Ratchford’s signing was announced via social media on Monday evening, and he said: “I’m excited to be joining Swinton for this upcoming season.

“I can’t wait to get started in pre-season, play for the club, and hopefully make a positive impact both on and off the field. I’d like to thank (head coach) Paul Wood and everyone at the club for giving me this opportunity.”

Able to slot into the halves as well as his more recognised role at hooker, all five of Ratchford’s senior appearances in the game to date came in the third tier, featuring for Rochdale Hornets on loan in 2024.

Having scored a hat-trick on debut against Newcastle Thunder for the Hornets, he would go on to feature in their play-off campaign.

Swinton boss Wood added: “Tom is a really promising young prospect who has spent the last five years with Wigan, progressing through their scholarship, academy, and reserves systems. He comes with glowing references.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to talks about his character, appetite for learning, and willingness to push himself.

“I’ve watched Tom play for the academy and reserves over the years and have always been impressed with his skill level. He can cover half-back or nine, giving us valuable versatility, and he’s got a smart rugby brain with a great understanding of the game.

“He’s also a hungry young player who wants to improve, which is exactly the type we want at Swinton.

“I believe our attacking style of play will really suit Tom, and I’m excited to see what he can produce for us in 2026.”

