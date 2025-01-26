Wigan youngster Harvey Makin says that wherever he ends up playing this year, his ultimate aim will still be getting his senior Warriors debut in 2025.

Having turned 21 last November, Makin is a boyhood Wigan fan and penned his first contract with the Cherry and Whites back in 2020.

Playing for local side Wigan St Jude’s in his youth while having a Warriors season ticket, the prop got his first taste of Super League last season, playing seven games on loan for London Broncos.

Also donning a shirt for Barrow Raiders and Bradford Bulls in the Championship in 2024, Makin took his senior appearance tally up to 34.

LRL RECOMMENDS: 7 Wigan Warriors academy graduates who thrived elsewhere, including St Helens legends

Wigan Warriors youngster makes game time claim amid Wakefield Trinity links

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, reports have linked him with another loan, this time a season-long one to Super League new boys Wakefield.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague about those links following a pre-season friendly run out for Wigan against Oldham last weekend, Makin said: “There are conversations, but you can’t set anything in stone in rugby league.

“Anything can change each week and you just have to keep giving your best and hoping that gives you a shout for being selected in the team.

“The thing with being at a club like Wigan is that you’re improving more week-on-week because you’re training with the best.

“Hopefully I can play for Wigan this year, but if not, I should hopefully be able to go out on loan and play some Super League elsewhere.

“My main goal is definitely to play in this Wigan team.”

During Wigan’s recent media day, Makin was highlighted by his team-mates and boss Peet as one of those to have impressed during pre-season.

Detailing his progress over the last 12 months, he said: “I think I’ve definitely matured a lot, and I’m now wanting to be more competitive throughout the year.

“I’m hoping to get a good few runs out when the season starts.

“The end goal of going on loan is always to prove to Wigan and prove to Matty that you can be own the squad.

“I’m going out wherever Wigan think is the best for me to improve to in the end get a game here, and hopefully then cement myself in the team.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: The 13 young guns who will take Super League by storm in 2025, including Wigan Warriors trio