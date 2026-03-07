Wigan Warriors youngster takes chance with Jai Field issue fixed

Matt Peet heaped praise on Jack Farrimond after the young halfback took his chance to impress in Wigan Warriors’ win over Toulouse Olympique.

Farrimond was selected in the halves with Jai Field out through illness, with Bevan French moving to fullback.

And Farrimond stood out in the 36-16 victory, performing superbly in a performance that saw tries through French, Brad O’Neill and Sam Walters, plus doubles from Zach Eckersley and Adam Keighran.

“He certainly has an opportunity and he’s learning all the time,” Peet said on Sky Sports. “He has a lot of talent that he’s had for a long time from playing in the junior grades. He’s a great student of the game and we love working with him.”

On the performance, Peet made sure to pay credit to Toulouse for their efforts.

“It was a brave performance. Credit to Toulouse who challenged us and posed problems.

“I liked our start, we needed to take it up which we did. There will certainly be things we look at, and technical things we could have done better, but playing here brings challenges in different ways.

“When we have the ball, it does [suit us],” Peet said on the quicker play the balls. “When you have the ball you can ask questions of the opposition, but you also get tested when you don’t get your contact right. It’s exciting but it brings its challenges as well.”

Wigan are the only side with a record of four wins in as many games and Peet said: “It’s very early days. There will be challenges to overcome in the future, but I like the mentality of the group.”