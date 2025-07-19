Wigan Warriors young gun makes League 1 switch as latest loan confirmed

Young Wigan Warriors prop Dylan Kelly-Duffy has linked up with League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets on loan until the end of the season.

Kelly-Duffy, whose twin brother Trent is also in Wigan‘s youth system, penned his first contract with the Warriors back in 2020 at scholarship level.

The prop, 19, formed part of the Cherry and Whites side which won the Academy Grand Final last term, and earlier this year, he gained his first taste of the senior game on loan with Swinton Lions.

Now, he has returned to the third tier for the remainder of the year, linking up with Rochdale.

A Blackbrook Royals junior, Kelly-Duffy’s two stints at Swinton this term saw hm feature once in the 1895 Cup as well as twice in League 1. The teenager’s most recent appearance for the Lions came against Keighley Cougars last month.

As the Hornets announced his arrival, chairman Andy Mazey said: “I’d like to thank Duffs [John Duffy] over at Wigan for his assistance on this.

“We are doing it tough with injuries at the minute, so it’s great to be able to add Dylan to the mix.

“He is a big athlete and everyone knows what players from the Wigan club and environment bring, so it’s therefore a welcome addition for Gary (Thornton, head coach) and the group to have him onboard with us.”

Rochdale currently sit sixth on the ladder in League 1, and are in the midst of a battle to finish in the top six come the end of the year with seven games remaining.

Kelly-Duffy’s debut for the club could come as soon as this weekend when they travel to bottom club Newcastle Thunder.

