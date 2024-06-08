Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves both see stars sin-binned in Challenge Cup final

Wigan Warriors & Warrington Wolves have each seen a player sin-binned within the first five minutes of the 2024 Challenge Cup final, with both yellow cards coming in separate incidents.

Just three minutes in, Wigan prop Mike Cooper – returning to the side – made contact with Josh Thewlis’ head in a tackle.

The Wire winger appeared to be slipping on the Wembley turf as the contact was made, but referee Chris Kendall opted to sit the Warriors ace down for 10 minutes.

Co-commentating for the BBC under the arch, Jonathan Davies was surprised at Kendall’s verdict, saying: “I can’t believe this is happening.

“That is ridiculous.”

Then, less than two minutes later, Warrington full-back Matt Dufty made contact with the head of Warriors flier Liam Marshall tight to the touchline.

A bit of a fracas ensued, and Kendall again opted to go to his pocket, sitting the Australian down for 10 minutes.

And again, Davies was left in disbelief, re-affirming: “You can’t do tit-for-tat.

“Purely because of the first decision, the referee is going to do the same.”

More to follow…