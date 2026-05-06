Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves are both interested in a move to sign England rugby union star Ben Earl – after he left the door ajar for a switch to rugby league.

Earl recently admitted that he is a huge fan of the sport and would regret never making the move to the 13-man code by the time he retired if he got the opportunity. Earl did reference in his comments the NRL though, suggesting a move to Australia was perhaps more on his radar.

But his comments have piqued the attention of two of Super League’s biggest sides, who have previously flirted with taking talent from rugby union.

The Warriors and the Wolves have, according to City AM, potentially targeted a move for Earl after next year’s Rugby World Cup should he still fancy an opportunity at playing rugby league.

Super League’s salary cap rules dictate that any player who has never played league before does not count on the salary cap whatsoever in their first year in the code. Only 50 per cent of their salary counts in year two.

But that would be handy as Earl is reported to be earning £600,000 with Saracens, which would instantly make him the highest earner in Super League by a significant six-figure sum, owing to the disparity in salaries between Super League and Prem Rugby.

“I love league, I watch more league than union but I don’t really know the ins and outs,” he recently said in an interview. “I’m on every fantasy and every tipping competition. I’m a massive student of the game and picking people’s brains all the time.

“I would have loved to do it. If someone said, ‘what would be your one regret?’ it would probably be not giving it a go at one point.”

Wigan signed Christian Wade last summer in a move that ultimately didn’t work out, while the Wire signed Luther Burrell from union in 2019.

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