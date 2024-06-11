Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards’ rescheduled Super League clash from Round 2 will now be played on Tuesday, August 6 at 8pm (BST), with other games involving the pair having to be re-jigged to fit it in.

The Round 2 contest between the neighbours should have taken place back in February, but was postponed due to Wigan‘s involvement in the World Club Challenge – in which they beat NRL kings Penrith Panthers.

Usually, when a Super League game is postponed due to the World Club Challenge, it will be played out during Challenge Cup final week – as we saw last August when St Helens hosted Huddersfield Giants on the same weekend that saw Leigh lift the cup.

But due to Wigan also reaching – and winning – the Challenge Cup final at Wembley last weekend, that wasn’t possible.

Accordingly, a new date of August 6 has now been set for the Warriors’ Round 2 clash with Leigh, but other games have also been moved about on the calendar to accommodate for it.

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards: Details confirmed for rescheduled Super League Round 2 clash

Both Wigan and Leigh’s Round 20 fixtures will be played on Thursday, August 1 to maximise their recovery and preparation time before they square off on Tuesday, August 6.

The pair should have played their Round 21 fixtures on Friday, August 9. But due to this fixture re-jig, they have each pushed those games back too.

Accordingly, the pair’s fixtures over that period are now as follows:

Wigan:

Round 20: Huddersfield Giants (H) – Thursday, August 1 (8pm)

Round 2: Leigh Leopards (H) – Tuesday, August 6 (8pm)

Round 21: Leeds Rhinos (A) – Saturday, August 10 (3pm)

Leigh:

Round 20: Castleford Tigers (A) – Thursday, August 1 (8pm)

Round 2: Wigan Warriors (A) – Tuesday, August 6 (8pm)

Round 21: Hull FC (H) – Sunday, August 11 (3pm)