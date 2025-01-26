Wigan Warriors assistant Sean O’Loughlin has confirmed that Ethan Havard and Abbas Miski’s absence in Sunday’s friendly at Leeds Rhinos was injury-related, while Tiaki Chan just wasn’t selected.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan were beaten 22-4 at Headingley in a game which doubled up as Ash Handley’s testimonial, with their only try of the afternoon coming through Zach Eckersley late on in the first half.

O’Loughlin took charge of the team, naming a 26-man squad for the trip to West Yorkshire. All 26 of those players got minutes, with a very youthful side fielded for the majority of the second half.

The only notable absentees from the squad were the trio of Havard, Miski and Chan – but their absences have now been explained.

Wigan Warriors trio’s absence in Leeds Rhinos friendly explained

Positively from a Wigan point of view, neither Havard nor Miski are set to miss the start of the Super League campaign, which is only a few weeks away now.

Explaining their absences, O’Loughlin said: “It’s just injuries they’ve had going into pre-season. They’re working on getting fit and I don’t think either of them are a worry going into the start of the season.

“Whatever they’re carrying, it came maybe a week too soon, but they’re both ticking along alright and recovering from whatever they’ve had done.

“Abbas had to wait around a little bit longer after the Grand Final for his surgery, so Matt (Peet, head coach) gave him a little bit more time at home.

“He’s come back a week or two later than the rest of the overseas boys, but there’s no worries there, he’s all set for the start of the season.

“Other than Brad O’Neill, I think he’s the only one that’s eating into the season (with his injury). As far as I know, Ethan and Abbas will both be up for selection (come Round 1).”

24-year-old Chan joined Wigan ahead of the 2024 season, penning a three-year deal. He has made just three senior appearances for the Warriors to date, featuring nine times on loan at Hull FC last term.

When quizzed on the prop’s absence at Leeds, assistant O’Loughlin simply stated: “Tiaki just wasn’t in the squad today.”