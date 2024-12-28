Wigan Warriors’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including trio of current stars

Wigan Warriors have virtually always been in the mix as being the cream of the crop in British rugby league, and they’re certainly that at the moment having won all four major honours on offer in 2024.

Below, we run through the Warriors‘ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off games included.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions including the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…

* Correct at time of writing on December 28, 2024

10. Jason Robinson – 87

Jason Robinson in action for Wigan Warriors in 1999

First Super League try for Wigan: Castleford 10-28 Wigan (14.04.1996 – Round 4)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 40-12 Bradford Bulls (07.10.2000 – Final Eliminator)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 103 in 144 appearances

9. Brett Dallas – 89

First Super League try for Wigan: Castleford Tigers 24-30 Wigan (05.03.2000 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 20-12 Salford City Reds (14.07.2006 – Round 21)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 107 in 177 appearances

8. Bevan French – 90

Bevan French celebrates Wigan Warriors’ 2024 Super League Grand Final triumph against Hull KR

First Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 20-6 Warrington Wolves (16.08.2019 – Round 26)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 9-2 Hull KR (12.10.2024 – Grand Final)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 99 in 115 appearances

7. Joe Burgess – 91

First Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 33-34 Hull FC (20.08.2013 – Round 26)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 29-2 Hull FC (19.11.2020 – Preliminary Final)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 103 in 129 appearances

6. Liam Farrell – 127

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell applauds the club’s supporters following a game in 2024

First Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 54-14 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (05.04.2010 – Round 10)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 24-6 Leigh Leopards (05.07.2024 – Round 16)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 142 in 380 appearances

5. Sam Tomkins – 129

First Super League try for Wigan: Salford City Reds 12-38 Wigan (20.03.2009 – Round 6)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 14-0 Castleford Tigers (05.10.2018 – Semi Final)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 168 in 213 appearances

4. Kris Radlinski – 134

Kris Radlinski in action for Wigan Warriors in 1999

First Super League try for Wigan: Oldham Bears 16-56 Wigan (30.03.1996 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 18-22 London Broncos (03.06.2005 – Round 16)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 155 in 270 appearances

3. Josh Charnley – 141

First Super League try for Wigan: Hull KR 18-38 Wigan (22.08.2010 – Round 26)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 12-6 Warrington Wolves (08.10.2016 – Grand Final)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 164 in 173 appearances

= Liam Marshall – 141

Liam Marshall gives a thumbs up to the camera following a Wigan Warriors win in 2024

First Super League try for Wigan: Warrington Wolves 16-38 Wigan (09.03.2017 – Round 4)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Wigan 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi Final)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 155 in 183 appearances

1. Pat Richards – 147

First Super League try for Wigan: Catalans Dragons 38-30 Wigan (11.02.2006 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Wigan: Warrington Wolves 16-30 Wigan (05.10.2013 – Grand Final)

Total number of tries for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 168 in 224 appearances