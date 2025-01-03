Wigan Warriors’ top 10 appearance makers of Super League era: Farrell 2nd, Radlinski 5th…

Wigan Warriors have virtually always been in the mix as being the cream of the crop in British rugby league, and they’re certainly that at the moment having won all four major honours on offer in 2024.

Below, we run through the Warriors‘ top 10 Super League appearance makers of all-time, with play-off and Super 8s games included.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions including the Challenge Cup and the World Club Challenge are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 appearance makers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…

* Correct at time of writing on January 2, 2025

10. Joel Tomkins – 211

Joel Tomkins (ball in hand) in action for Wigan Warriors in 2015

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Widnes Vikings 20-32 Wigan (06.03.2005 – Round 4)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Hull KR 24-8 Wigan (25.05.2018 – Round 16)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 236

9. Harrison Hansen – 217

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 28-22 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (25.06.2004 – Round 16)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Warrington Wolves 16-30 Wigan (05.10.2013 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 242

8. Mick Cassidy – 220

Mick Cassidy in action for Wigan Warriors in 2004

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Oldham Bears 16-56 Wigan (30.03.1996 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Leeds Rhinos 40-12 Wigan (08.10.2004 – Final Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 254

7. Terry O’Connor – 223

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Oldham Bears 16-56 Wigan (30.03.1996 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Leeds Rhinos 40-12 Wigan (08.10.2004 – Final Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 255

6. Andy Farrell – 230

Andy Farrell in action for Wigan Warriors in 2002

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Oldham Bears 16-56 Wigan (30.03.1996 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Leeds Rhinos 40-12 Wigan (08.10.2004 – Final Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): xx

5. Kris Radlinski – 237

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Oldham Bears 16-56 Wigan (30.03.1996 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Leeds Rhinos 18-20 Wigan (11.08.2006 – Round 24)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 277

4. Sam Powell – 251

Sam Powell in action for Wigan Warriors in 2019

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 48-10 Hull FC (03.08.2012 – Round 23)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 10-2 Catalans Dragons (14.10.2023 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 273

3. Tommy Leuluai – 293

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 10-16 Warrington Wolves (08.02.2007 – Round 1)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 8-20 Leeds Rhinos (16.09.2022 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 327

2. Liam Farrell – 335

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell applauds the club’s supporters following a game in 2024

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 54-14 Wakefield Trinity Wildcats (05.04.2010 – Round 10)

Most recent Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 9-2 Hull KR (12.10.2024 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 380

1. Sean O’Loughlin – 404

First Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 18-20 Hull FC (05.04.2002 – Round 6)

Last Super League appearance for Wigan: Wigan 4-8 St Helens (27.11.2020 – Grand Final)

Total number of appearances for Wigan in the summer era (all competitions): 459