Wigan Warriors tie Jai Field down with new deal as intriguing contract revealed

Wigan Warriors have handed Jai Field an intriguing new deal, with the star full-back tied down until 2027 and the contract holding separate options for 2028 and 2029.

At the start of the 2024 campaign, Field put pen to paper on a deal which ran until the end of the 2027 campaign, so little has changed on that front.

It’s the two options, for 2028 and 2029 respectively, which are the most notable items on the agenda where this latest contract is concerned.

Strangely, the full-back had insinuated to media earlier this season that 2025 could be his last in Super League and in a Wigan shirt.

But that certainly won’t be the case now.

Reigning Super League and world champions Wigan announced the news of Field’s new deal on Friday evening ahead of Sunday afternoon’s clash with Salford Red Devils at The Brick Community Stadium.

Australian ace Field has been a Warriors player since the start of 2021, and has won everything there is to win with the Cherry and Whites in his 89 appearances for the club to date.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan. I’m very grateful to the club and the fans who have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here so far and looking forward to hopefully some more great memories here with this group and club.”

Matt Peet took charge of the Warriors ahead of the 2022 campaign, and has been head coach for every major honour Field has lifted in a Wigan shirt so far.

The Cherry and Whites boss added: “We’re delighted Jai has committed his future to the club.

“He’s a quality player who brings energy, excitement, and a real X-factor to our team.

“Just as importantly, he’s a great team-mate and a big part of our culture.

“We believe his best years are still ahead of him, and we’re proud that they’ll be in a Wigan shirt.”