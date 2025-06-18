Wigan Warriors tie down key forward to new long-term deal

Wigan Warriors have confirmed that Sam Walters has signed a new long-term deal with the club until the end of the 2029 season.

Walters joined Wigan from Leeds Rhinos at the start of last year on a three-year deal that was due to expire at the end of next season.

However, he has become the latest player to lock his future into the Super League champions for a lengthy period after agreeing to a three-year extension.

Walters was a crucial part of the squad that won every domestic trophy on offer last season and though currently sidelined due to injury, is set to return in the coming weeks ahead of the business end of the season.

Wigan coach Matt Peet said: “Sam is very professional and I’ve loved coaching him and of course I’m delighted that we’ve got him for a further four years.

“Everyone will have been impressed by Sam’s form this year. Some of the foundations of it were laid last year with how hard he worked, and he has grasped this opportunity with both hands. I can’t wait to see how we can maximise his potential in the coming years.”

Wigan Warriors chief executive, Kris Radlinski said: “Sam committing to us for a long period is wonderful news as his potential is huge. Whilst the news must be celebrated, there’s always a flip side. Retaining the exceptional talent that will shape our next five years remains a top priority.

“We’re proud of the success this squad has achieved, and it’s a testament to their quality that many are now in high demand. However, in a salary cap sport, keeping a winning group together is never easy.

“Success brings opportunity, and in a short playing career, we fully respect players must make decisions in their best interests.

“While some departures are inevitable, replacing like for like talent is not always possible. We remain committed to building a strong, competitive team—but acknowledge the challenges that come with sustained success.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Kallum Watkins’ Leeds future finalised as post-playing role revealed

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers launch play for Hull FC forward in big recruitment move

👉🏻 Ranking Super League club’s average attendances midway through 2025: Hull 3rd, Hull KR 4th..

👉🏻 Hull KR launch bid for Warrington Wolves forward in shock move