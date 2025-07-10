Wigan Warriors tie down key duo with length of contract revealed

Wigan Warriors have made two significant retentions in the form of Adam Keighran and Tom Forber, with the pair both penning long-term deals with the reigning Super League champions.

Centre Keighran joined the Cherry and Whites from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2024 campaign, while Forber progressed through the club’s famed academy to make his senior debut in 2022.

‘ Adam’s performances have been right where we expected’

27-year-old Keighran has become a mainstay in Peet’s side since his switch from Perpignan with 45 appearances to his name at the time of writing and played a crucial role in last season’s historic quadruple.

The Australian-native was off-contract at the end of the current campaign; however, he has now put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Warriors until the end of 2028.

“I am so grateful to sign on for a further 3 seasons at such a great club,” Keighran said on his new deal.

“It was never a tough decision to sign with Wigan, so I’m grateful to the club for allowing me to take the needed time to have the conversations with my family on the decision to stay in England.”

Warriors head coach, Peet, added: “Adam’s performances have been right where we expected them to be from a player of his quality, and I’ve enjoyed coaching him and watching him develop over the last two years. I can’t wait to see how he progresses over the next three years.

“I’m equally delighted that his young family have settled into the Club and the community, and I thank them for their relentless support of Adam and the team.”

Keighran has also been among the points since his switch last season, and recently passed the 350 mark for the club with 15 tries and 147 goals.

‘Tom is a quality hooker and a young man that has great qualities’

21-year-old hooker Forber has had to be patient for minutes since making his debut in 2022, but took his chance last season and earned an extended run in the side. He also featured in last year’s Grand Final win over Hull KR. In total, he has tallied 17 appearances for Wigan in all competitions. Forber has also gained valuable loan experiences at Newcastle Thunder, Whitehaven, Widnes, Barrow and Oldham, however

He also now looks set to be a part of the Wigan squad for the long term, after penning a new four-year deal through to the end of the 2029 season.

“I’m really excited to have re-signed with the club, he said on his new deal. “I feel like I’ve been lucky enough to play in some big games so far in my career, including last year’s Grand Final, and I’m hungry to keep developing my game and improving to hopefully have the opportunity to play in a lot more over the next five years.

“I can’t thank Kris, Matty and the rest of the coaching team enough for giving me the opportunity, and I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for us as a team.”

Also commenting, boss Peet added: “Tom is a quality hooker and a young man that has great qualities in terms of his professionalism and commitment. He is a player valued highly by his teammates and everyone that works with him on a daily basis. We are really proud of how he is developing.

“To secure him for the next four years means that we have strong depth and healthy competition in this position which is very important.”

