Wigan Warriors have tied assistant coach Paul Deacon down with a new three-year deal, with the signings of Dayon Sambou and Jonny Vaughan on four-year deals from rivals St Helens also announced.

Deacon, who rounded off his playing career with Wigan and won a Super League Grand Final in their colours back in 2010, returned to his hometown club last month.

Having departed union outfit Sale Sharks at the end of their 2024-25 Premiership campaign, where he had been their Attack and Skills Coach, the 46-year-old was brought in by Warriors boss Matt Peet as his third assistant.

Joining Tommy Leuluai and Sean O’Loughlin in that role, the former Hindley amateur has already been hailed a few times by Peet for the influence he has had on Wigan‘s performances in recent weeks, and Deacon has now extended his stay.

Wigan Warriors tie coach down on long-term deal as signing of St Helens duo confirmed

After initially only signing a short-term deal, the reigning Super League champions announced on Saturday night that he had penned a deal running until the end of the 2028 season.

Deacon said: “It feels like I’m home. I’ve spent some time now in the other code but it’s great to be back and I’m made up to be staying longer.”

Head coach Peet added: “It was a no-brainer. When he became available, the conversation between myself and Kris Radlinski was a short one. He’s a great coach first and foremost, but he’s also a really quality man.”

Elsewhere on Saturday as they hosted their end-of-season awards evening, Wigan announced the signings of Saints pair Sambou and Vaughan from 2026.

Those signings have been known since before the 2025 campaign even got underway, and both will join on four-year deals which run until the end of the 2029 campaign.

Centre Vaughan – who made eight senior appearances for Saints having made his first-team debut in July 2024 – spent 2025 out on loan at fellow Super League side Salford, but saw his season cut short through injury.

As his move to the Warriors was made public, he said: “It’s a great opportunity. When I spoke to Matt and Kris about the plan, it seemed a no-brainer.

“I’m hoping I can come in and set the right impression of myself, then keep building. I’m definitely looking forward and hopeful for the future.”

Sambou‘s senior bow for Saints only came earlier this year, and he played five times across all competitions for Paul Wellens’ side amid an injury crisis before also being shipped out, joining Championship side Halifax Panthers on dual-registration.

The outside-back said: “I’m looking forward to getting to know all the boys on and off the pitch and can’t wait to get stuck in for pre-season.

“Wigan is a great club and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”