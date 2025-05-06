Wigan Warriors swoop to sign son of former Super League stalwart

Wigan have signed teenager Louie Sculthorpe, the son of former Super League stalwart Danny, who shared the news via social media earlier this week.

If Louie eventually manages to break through into Wigan’s senior side, he will follow in his father’s footsteps at The Brick Community Stadium – with dad Danny having played 72 games for the Warriors between 2002 and 2005.

Now 45, ex-prop Danny enjoyed a 13-year career which started at Rochdale Hornets in 1998 and ended at Widnes Vikings in 2011.

In-between, the Oldham-born forward donned a shirt at club level for Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants as well as Wigan.

When you throw in the games he played for England’s ‘A’ team and Lancashire, Sculthorpe’s career appearance tally ticks above the 250 mark, scoring 20 tries in the process.

Danny, who is the younger brother of St Helens icon Paul, announced son Louie’s youth contract at Wigan on X.

The teenager has played his junior rugby at St Helens-based community clubs Blackbrook Royals and Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Sculthorpe’s post reads: “Absolutely couldn’t be happier today than I’ve ever been.

“My son Louie has just signed a contract with Wigan Warriors this morning, absolutely cannot be happier.

“He worked his a*se off after a dislocated knee and broken shoulder and been awesome with his great team at Thatto Heath.

“Time to work harder now and enjoy his first game (for Wigan) on Wednesday night against Leigh.”

With his 46th birthday coming up in September, Danny is now a mental health keynote speaker and holds a role as an ambassador for the State of Mind charity.

