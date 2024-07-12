Wigan Warriors suffer key loss for St Helens derby as surprise option named at hooker

Bevan French has been left out of Wigan Warriors’ side to face St Helens on Friday evening due to injury – with Luke Thompson starting the derby at hooker in a surprise move from Matt Peet.

French is a notable absentee from the reigning champions’ side to take on their greatest rivals at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

Zach Eckersley has been named in his place at fullback, with Jack Farrimond and Harry Smith set to continue in the halves, just as they did last weekend against Leigh Leopards.

But perhaps the biggest news of all is that Thompson, who came through the ranks at St Helens, will start the game at hooker.

Thompson has been one of the standout props in Super League this season, but the role of hooker is an unfamiliar one, having played there just once before – back in 2019 – for St Helens.

Starting hooker Brad O’Neill is unavailable due to suspension, while deputy Kruise Leeming is out injured and youngster Tom Forber is also sidelined. That left the Warriors with somewhat of a crisis at nine, and it appears Thompson will be the one to plug the gap.

French’s injury is expected to be elaborated upon by Matt Peet in more detail later on Friday evening.

Wigan: Zach Eckersley; Abbas Miski, Adam Keighran, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall; Jack Farrimond, Harry Smith; Ethan Havard, Luke Thompson, Tyler Dupree, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis. Subs: Liam Byrne, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters.

St Helens: Harry Robertson; Tee Ritson, Mark Percival, Ben Davies, Waqa Blake; Jack Welsby, Jonny Lomax; George Delaney, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, James Bell, Agnatius Paasi. Subs: Sam Royle, Jake Burns, Jonny Vaughan, Noah Stephens.

