Wigan Warriors will be without Luke Thompson for the rest of this month with a calf problem – while half-back Jack Farrimond will also be out for a similar period.

The pair were missing from the Wigan side which defeated Huddersfield on Friday evening to strengthen the champions’ place inside the top two in Super League.

Harvey Makin made his debut with Thompson out, while Matt Peet was forced to play Adam Keighran at stand-off with both Farrimond and Bevan French missing.

And Peet returned a prognosis on both Thompson and Farrimond post-game.

He said: “We lost Luke Thompson midweek, which gave an opportunity to Harvey which I was delighted to give him. We know exactly what we’re getting from him. Luke is probably going to miss two more games – he’s pulled his calf.”

Peet then confirmed Farrimond’s setback, saying: “Jack Farrimond has pulled his hamstring, but I think that was three or four weeks as well. It’s a low-grade hamstring pull, not one of the really nasty ones.”

The Warriors went into the game also without both frontline wingers. Liam Marshall and Abbas Miski are both managing issues, with Miski having just come back from a knee problem that will need constant monitoring.

That led to Jacob Douglas and rugby union convert Christian Wade featuring on the wings, with Wade scoring on his Super League debut.

And Peet admitted that in terms of Marshall and Miski, it will merely be a case of seeing how they are on a weekly basis.

He said: “They’ve very much going to be week-to-week. Obviously, they played last week and we managed to recover them pain-wise and then they pulled up very sore, so that was a relatively late call.”

The Warriors came back from 10-0 down to win 30-10, with Wade among the try-scorers on Friday evening.