Wigan will be without Junior Nsemba for next week’s crunch top-of-the-table clash against Hull KR after he failed a HIA during the Warriors’ game at Warrington Wolves.

The Warriors trail 8-6 at half-time against Warrington, but know that victory would see them pull three competition points clear of third-placed Leigh after the Leopards slipped up at home against Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night.

But perhaps more importantly, a win at the Halliwell Jones Stadium is needed to prevent league leaders Hull KR being able to pull further away from Matt Peet’s side.

The Robins are four clear at the moment, and host Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon before next week’s trip to Wigan.

Wigan Warriors suffer huge injury blow ahead of crunch Hull KR clash

Wigan already know they won’t be able to call upon Nsemba for that meeting with KR at The Brick Community Stadium though after his failed HIA at Warrington.

The towering back-rower remained down having attempted to make a tackle on Wire young gun Zack Gardner just before the half-hour mark, and appeared motionless for a few seconds.

Having been seen to by the club’s medical staff for a while on the field, he was led off for a HIA, with Ethan Havard replacing him.

And at half-time, it was confirmed that England international Nsemba had indeed failed his HIA, so would be unavailable for next week.

