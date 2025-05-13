Wigan Warriors star undergoes surgery with lengthy absence likely

Wigan Warriors star Abbas Miski has undergone surgery on his knee – ruling him out of action for at least the next two months.

Miski will miss the next eight weeks after finally going under the knife following a knee issue that has plagued him for a prolonged period.

The Warriors did initially look at surgery earlier in the season but it cannot be put off any longer. That has left Matt Peet without a key outside back for a lengthy period.

But Peet paid tribute to Miski for how he has performed and applied himself during that time.

“Abbas Miski has had an operation so he is out for a couple of months. We always had that planned coming out of Easter,” Peet said.

“He has been playing through incredible pain, he has been struggling to get around between games. He has had to get that procedure done.”

Miski’s absence this week means either Jacob Douglas or Zach Eckersley will step in on the wing against Leigh Leopards. The impending arrival of Christian Wade in the coming weeks will also give Peet another option, though it is unclear when he could be ready to play.

But Wigan will be boosted by the return of key impact forward Patrick Mago, who will be named in their 21-man squad.

A final decision will be made on his fitness after the Warriors’ captain’s run but Peet confirmed: “Paddy is back in the squad, we’ve got another session to get through.”

Ethan Havard is also closing in on a return from injury – though this week has come too soon for him to be named in the 21-man squad.

