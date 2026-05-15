Wigan Warriors star ruled out for 2026 due to salary cap pressure

Abbas Miski is set to emerge on the Super League transfer market, with head coach Matt Peet confirming he will not play for Wigan Warriors this season.

The winger has not featured for the club so far this season due to a serious hamstring injury suffered in last year’s Grand Final defeat to Hull KR. However, he will make his return to action on Saturday when the Warriors’ reserves take to the field.

The Lebanon international is building up match fitness after making a recovery, and should he get through the contest, he will then be available on loan to rival clubs. Peet revealed in the aftermath of Wigan’s win over Leeds Rhinos that Miski will not play for the club this year due to the salary cap. Once a player features in one game, they go on the cap. With that, Wigan are not in a position to play Miski this year given their current situation.

“He’ll play tomorrow,” Peet said.

“The fact is though, he won’t play first-team for Wigan this year. We decided some time ago not to use him on our salary cap and allocate funds elsewhere. So the plan for Abbas is to play in the reserves and then we’re going to loan him out in the coming weeks.

“It’s more been about letting Abbas recover from that bad injury, he tore his hamstring. He’s trained hard with the physios and it’s just about getting him back playing and enjoying his rugby now.”

A knee injury was a persistent problem for Miski last year, but Peet explained that was not related to his most recent issues.

“Completely unrelated. The knee is something that’s troubled him in the past and then he got himself back in contention for the Grand Final and unfortunately he had a bit of bad luck and tore his hamstring. But there’s no doubt in his commitment to get himself back. He was very brave for us last year at the back end of the season. He’s trained very hard and got himself in great shape.”

Potential destinations for Miski

The reality is that with many Super League clubs threadbare due to injury, Miski will not be short of options once he enters the market. A strong ball carrier and good finisher, there are many clubs who will be interested to hear of recent developments.

Many clubs have been on the lookout across the board, with the likes of Bradford Bulls, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants all dipping into the loan market recently. Ultimately, much will depend on injuries and suspensions picked up this week.